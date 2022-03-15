Local rideshare drivers and riders share thoughts on new surcharge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Uber and Lyft announced a temporary fuel surcharge for its passengers Monday to assists with the rising gas prices.

Both companies will charge customers a new fuel charge for the ride and delivery drivers. The surcharge will either be 45 or 55 cents for each trip and 35 to 45 cents for Uber Eats orders, depending on the situation.

Jennifer Schultz drives for both Uber and Lyft. She says that she is grateful for the help, but honestly, it isn’t enough.

“As a driver, I’m very frustrated because gas is over $4 a gallon and they’re only wanting to give us a surcharge of .55 cents per ride. And I think that’s basically giving a Tic Tak to a whale,” Schultz said.

For frequent riders like Graciela Cordova, using Uber is a necessity especially this weekend as she and her friends celebrated a bachelorette trip.

“I understand the surcharge because the gas prices went up. I mean it sucks. We’re going to have to do it we’re going to have to eat the cost, but I guess it is what it is. We’re not going to stop using it at least not me personally. I will not stop using it that’s how I get to work,” Cordova said.

Maya Powell drives for Uber Eats. She says with the surcharge delivering food may not even be worth it.

“It’s going to cause a lot of people like myself to stop driving you know. “Like I don’t want to be constantly filling up my car and I’m not getting that money back with every trip that I’m doing,” Powell said.

Jennifer says for her high gas prices along with low surcharge will not help drivers fill up their tanks.

“I’m a parent of a special needs child and this is my bread and butter,” she said. “I drive full-time for rideshare and if gas gets closer to five dollars a gallon, I won’t even be able to drive anymore because it will not pay enough to cover the gas cost.”

This new charge will go into effect starting Wednesday. Uber says all the money will go directly to drivers.

