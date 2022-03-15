Local group is sending help to people of Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local organization is reaching out to Ukrainian refugees, providing them with basic items they desperately need.

‘Healing Hands International,’ along with the help hundreds of volunteers from local schools, churches, and other groups, are providing basic supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

Little items such a toothbrush, a bar of soap, candles, and silverware are likely in your home right now, but desperately needed by the Ukrainian people.

Volunteers spent Monday these items inside of a 5-gallon plastic bucket and loading them onto a trucks and busses.

Art Woods, the president of Healing Hands International says they have exceeded their goal for the buckets.

“We ordered those buckets, got them in, and they’ve gone as far as Kentucky,” Woods said. “We’ve had people pick them up from Alabama. People reach out to us from the Atlanta area, we’ve got people who are filling their own buckets in Texas, bringing them to us to come up here. So, this project is going to be even bigger than I think the 10,000 I originally thought.”

For ways you can help, you can visit their website. You will see a page that will give you a list of items they still need, and it is updated every couple of days.

There is also a link where you can donate funds.

