First Alert Forecast: Cool start, then warm afternoon and late showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cool start for us this morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with more clouds around as we’re headed out the door.

Clouds will stick around for us through the afternoon, but temperatures don’t sputter with highs still making it into the upper 60s to even near 70 in a few spots.

Keep an eye out for a late day shower, especially in southern Middle Tennessee, late this afternoon and this evening. Rain will spread northward overnight for more widespread scattered showers as temperatures drop into the upper 40s. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out tonight, but no severe weather is expected.

Scattered showers will continue into our Wednesday morning, but then gradually taper off through our afternoon. Keep that umbrella handy during the day with highs in the upper 60s again. Clouds will break on Thursday with temperatures pushing into the mid 70s in the afternoon. No bad weather for St. Patrick’s Day.

Our next weather maker arrives on Friday in the way of a cold front that will move across the Mid-State. More showers and even a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out on Friday afternoon and evening. That rain will then quickly clear out by the weekend, and we should break the clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s for the day.

More sunshine is in store for our Sunday with temperatures stretching to near 70 in the afternoon! The warm-up continues into Monday with highs in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

