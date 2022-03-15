Advertisement

Authorities allegedly find 35 empty alcohol containers upon a man’s fifth DUI arrest

By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin police charged a man Monday after his fifth DUI arrest.

According to Franklin police, an officer on patrol saw Dylan Lankford, 30, of Mount Juliet commit a traffic offense at 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Carothers and Liberty.

While stopped, the officer determined that Lankford was impaired and placed him under arrest. Officials said the officer found 35 cans and bottles of beer in Lankford’s car.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 30 people in the United States die in drunk-driving-related crashes every day.

Authorities charged Lankford with Felony DUI (5th Offense), Violation of the Implied Consent Law, having open alcohol in his vehicle, and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device.

Officials set a $22,000 bond due to Lankford’s 5th arrest, and he is due in court on April 28th.

