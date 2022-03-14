Trustee’s Office has received 95% of tax payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee said that the office has received over 95% of all tax payments, Trustee Erica Gilmore announced Monday.

“This is an exciting time for the office. The quicker that we can capture our collections, the quicker we can support the needs of our city, the agenda Mayor (John) Cooper has set forth and help achieve the Metropolitan Council’s goals for Nashville residents. We stand by our mission statement of being accountable, transparent and efficient,” Gilmore said in a news release.

Gilmore said at this time last year the office had collected 79% of all tax payments.

After years of primarily making in-person payments, Nashville residents are taking advantage of the online property tax payment center.

“We are pleased to announce the online payment option is gaining traction and has proven to be an effective tool for overcoming adversities faced with making in-person payments,” the Trustee’s Office said in a news release.

In 2020, the Trustee’s office collected 27,000 online payments, increasing to 34,000 in 2021, with 19,000 online payments collected YTD. The online payment option can be found on the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee’s website.

For information on property taxes and payments, residents may call the Trustee’s Office at 615-862-6330.

