Traffic calming devices slow traffic in neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews recently installed speed humps along Colonial Circle after neighbors signed a petition.

So far people who live in the area have noticed less traffic and more careful drivers.

“It’s significantly changed the amount of traffic that comes through the neighborhood,” Tim Brown said. ‘I was pleasantly surprised, to be honest.”

The new speed humps were added after some neighbors were almost hit by cars along Colonial Circle. Brown said one of his neighbors was walking his dog when a car almost hit them, but took out a mailbox instead, going faster than the 25 mile per hour speed limit.

“Then we had a second neighbor a little older, not as mobile, trying to get some mail out of his mailbox, and was forced off of his road, into his ditch, which we had to help him get out of his ditch,” Brown said.

Brown said he and his neighbors then took action and applied for the Nashville Traffic Calming Program. It took a couple of years for the Nashville Department of Transportation to install the speed humps.

Lakeland Pointe is also part of the Nashville Traffic Calming Program where traffic calming projects are underway to help reduce speeding issues.

“So far we’ve had two community meetings here on Lakeland Drive. Metro came up with the proposed solutions and neighbors approved them,” Metro Council Member Jeff Syracuse said.

The council member said the plan is to install speed cushions along Lakeland and Emery Drive once most neighbors sign a petition.

“That requires 70% of those impacted homes to sign onto this,” Syracuse said.

Syracuse said once 70% of neighbors in Lakeland Pointe sign the petition, NDOT will install the speed humps like they did on Colonial Circle. This is a requirement of all neighborhoods included in Nashville’s traffic calming projects. Syracuse said it’s the toughest phase since it requires the entire neighborhood to work together.

Some people who live in Lakeland Pointe are hoping to see the speed humps installed before someone gets hurt.

“Some people treat this like an interstate,” Howard Cook said.

Tommy Long said he signed the petition after his son was in a car accident after trying to turn into his driveway on Lakeland Drive. Long said the car behind his son’s tried to drive around him as he was turning into the driveway.

“Luckily nobody was hurt, but at the same time it screams volumes to the amount of traffic increase and distraction,” Long said. “Speed bumps would definitely help everybody involved.”

Applications for Nashville’s Neighborhood Traffic Program open in July. You can fill out an application form for your neighborhood if it’s not yet part of the program.

