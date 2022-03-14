Senate committee digs deeper into Governor Lee’s education funding formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State senators dove deeper on Monday into Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed education funding formula.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn answered questions in the Senate Education and Finance Committee for about two hours. Those questions from both sides of the aisle ranged from how certain dollar amounts were reached in the proposed funding formula to how the dollars would be accounted for.

Even with the hours-long meeting, some legislators said learning more about the bill should take more time.

“Really, this is the first time there’s been any hearing on this in the Senate side,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said. “This is a gigantic proposal to restructure the state’s number one budget item.”

Yarbro was one of the legislators in Monday’s committee meeting that had only one thing on the agenda – the governor’s proposed education funding formula.

“This is a time when it’s more important to get it right than to get it done quickly,” Yarbro said. “If you’re going to spend this much of your budget on K through 12 education, the way you do this formula matters. Hopefully we can have a good exchange of ideas about how to create a better formula.”

The proposed plan is a $9 billion student-based funding formula. With the breakdown for each student starting with a base dollar amount of $6,860. Some legislators had questions about that base funding.

“What process was used to arrive at the base funding, and it appears to be less than what’s in the BEP?” Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, asked Schwinn during the meeting.

“I do want to say definitively it’s more than what is currently in the BEP when you take out the things that would go into weights,” Schwinn replied.

“It there an opportunity for growth to the base?” Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, asked Schwinn.

“There is opportunity for growth to the base but that is the decision of the annual budget,” Schwinn said. “What would happen on an annual basis is say you want to increase teacher salary that was something the governor proposed, and you guys wanted to do, you could put in $100 million that would go into the base amount. That’s an increase that would go through appropriations.”

As lawmakers hear more about the funding plan, Buddy Bradshaw, a Tennessee parent, is glad to see the funding formula includes money to help students with dyslexia.

“Each student is a little bit different,” Bradshaw said. “Having different methods for helping our students with dyslexia to cope and to work through will be crucial to their future,” Bradshaw said.

One of Bradshaw’s children dealt with dyslexia in elementary school, and he said opportunities should be provided to help students work through it.

“Training our teachers to look for the traits and recognize the issues that dyslexic students will have; we have a long way to go,” Bradshaw said.

“Students are walking into building and they have individuals needs. They might be economically disadvantaged. They might have a disability. They might have characteristics of dyslexia. Those are all needs our districts are working on every single day,” Schwinn said. “The difference is this funding formula is that it allows us to make sure that the dollars that the state is allocating; billions of dollars are specifically targeting the needs of those individual students and not aggregate in systems.”

Schwinn also answered questions about new amendments to the funding formula, amendments legislators said they didn’t know about until about 30 minutes before the meeting.

The proposed education funding formula still has to go through several committees before being voted on by the Senate and House and getting to the Governor’s desk.

