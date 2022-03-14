Police release photos in connection with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting in the plaza of a state office building on Deaderick Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the body of 35-year-old Steven James Godwin of Nashville was on the plaza at the Citizens Plaza State Office Building at 9 a.m. The police said someone in a nearby high-rise building saw someone lying in the plaza. The person who called the police noticed the body lying in the plaza around 7 a.m. but thought it was someone sleeping on the plaza. When the man was still there around 9 a.m., the person called the police.

On Monday, Metro Police released new photos of the suspect in the deadly shooting. Police said that Goodwin and the suspect walked from the WeGo bus station across the street.

Surveillance video showed that Godwin left the Music City Central bus station around 6 p.m. with the male suspect and walked to the courtyard across the street. The suspect fatally shot Godwin during an altercation. Investigators located multiple shell casings near the body.

Anyone with any information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered, according to police.

Please help us identify this murder suspect. He is accused of killing Steven Godwin last Wed night outside Citizen Plaza State Office Bldg on Deaderick St. Know him? Please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Reward offered. pic.twitter.com/pVScmLxR50 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 14, 2022

