Police are searching for burglar who fired shots at homeowner Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are working to identify the vehicle burglar who, when confronted Sunday at 12:10 a.m., fired shots at a homeowner outside his Colby Drive residence.

According to police, the victim reported that he saw a man rummaging around his car. When he walked outside and told him to leave, police say that the suspect took out a pistol and fired twice, hitting the homeowner in the leg, and then fled on foot.

Police state that the homeowner was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and nothing was taken from his car. Police describe the victim as a man who appears to be in his 20s and 30s.

According to police, say that there has not been a pattern of vehicle break-ins in the area, however, police will be providing extra patrols from 9 pm to 1 am in the area.

Metro Police are warning Nashville residents not to confront suspects, but rather call police and provide information.

