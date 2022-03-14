Man wanted for assaulting ex-girlfriend, firing gun outside family entertainment center

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man who fired his gun outside a family entertainment center after pointing the gun at several people inside the business after he followed his ex-girlfriend there, Hendersonville Police said on Monday.

Police said Ryan Starks, 28, had followed his ex-girlfriend into Strike and Spare, located at 90 Volunteer Dr., on Sunday where a confrontation happened. Starks physically assaulted and threatened to shoot the victim with a gun that he displayed during the assault. The victim’s sister tried to intervene and was also assaulted by Starks, according to police.

Customers at Strike and Spare reported that Starks had pointed the gun at several people throughout the incident and fired a shot once he had made his way outside.

Police believe Starks left the area in an older model Chevrolet Caprice with an unknown person.

If you have information about Starks’ whereabouts, contact Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111.

