The Little Clinic will participate in ‘Test to Treat’ initiative


(WRDW)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., will participate in the Biden Administration’s “Test to Treat” initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at all The Little Clinic locations in Kentucky and Tennessee, and other states, the company announced Monday.

Following a positive test and if otherwise clinically appropriate, at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription which may be filled at a Kroger pharmacy which are expecting inventory of the treatments to arrive as early as this week.

Patients may schedule a test online and select “COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)” as the reason for their visit.

The US COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator will update when these locations have product on site.

