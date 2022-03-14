Advertisement

Lebanon PD: 2 dead after apparent overdose

Southland Motel, Lebanon, TN
Southland Motel, Lebanon, TN(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and a woman are dead after an apparent overdose at a motel in Lebanon on Monday morning, police said.

The police said a member of housekeeping found the unidentified man and woman dead in a unit at the Southland Motel on North Cumberland Street. Police added the two had been staying there for several weeks.

Police said drugs were present at the scene and there was no evidence of foul play.

WSMV has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on-air and online.

