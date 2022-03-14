Later sunsets on tap with move to Daylight Saving Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We sprang forward on Sunday morning which means the sun will be setting later in the evening.

We will continue to get more sunlight as we inch toward summer.

We jumped ahead one hour over the weekend and gained more daylight. On Saturday, our sunset was at 5:51 p.m. With the time change, we immediately jumped into 6 p.m. sunsets across the area.

On Monday, sunset is 6:53 p.m.

Let’s check to see how the next several weeks are shaping up.

Our first 7 p.m. sunsets of the year begin next week on March 22.

On April 22 sunset is at 7:26 p.m. and on May 22 the sun sets at 7:51 p.m.

On June 21, the first day of summer, sunset will be the latest for the year at 8:08 p.m.

From now until the start of summer, we will gain an additional 2 hours and 35 minutes of daylight across Middle Tennessee.

