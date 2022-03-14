Hard hat tour held for Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The media got a sneak peek of a new MTV-style loud tribute to the art of Vincent Van Gogh coming to Nashville.

It took a bit to get to the finish line, but workers were just a few days away from getting there. But, first, all those sunflowers just keep getting better what you see on the walls.

Inside was the Harris Teeter store in Belle Meade, it’s no longer Veggies, and Garlic, just all Van Gogh. Tour Guide Richard Ouzounian explained the change.

“It’s closer to being like a MTV show with the visuals and the way it’s edited, so it gives the impression of back and forth,” Ouzounian said.

It’s a Van Gogh Dreamland for Ouzounian. The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is a million-dollar project for the billion-dollar selling Van Gogh. It’s wild, colorful, and bizarre. Not quite cut off your ear crazy, but surely one of a kind.

It is best described as a work of art, about works of art. It’s the 1870 still shots meet 2022 hoopla. It is full of passion and not just from Vincent.

“He loved nature. He was sad. You can feel it too,” Ouzounian explained. “The colors what he could do with yellows and reds and greens, it’s like amazing.”

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will be held at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville, located at 4416 Ridgefield Way. Public ticket prices start at $39.99 with children 16 or younger at $24.99. For more information, click here.

