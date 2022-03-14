FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine today; light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A chilly start for many of us this morning with temperatures in the 40s and even a few 30s as we’re starting off the work week.

It is shaping up to be a magnificent Monday with plenty of sunshine this afternoon along with temperatures in the lower and mid 60s.

Tonight, temperatures drop back into the 40s as we see more clouds move back into the Mid State.

A weak upper-level low pressure system will swing just south of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for our Tuesday and Wednesday. This weak system should keep us locked in the clouds for a couple of days, as well as bring a passing shower or two starting Tuesday afternoon and going through Wednesday afternoon.

Not everyone is going to see a shower both days, but everyone should just have that umbrella on standby.

Mid-week temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Clouds will clear out on Thursday with more afternoon sunshine in store. Thursday afternoon will be much warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s across the Mid State!

Clouds will increase again Thursday night in advance of a cold front for Friday. That means we should expect shower to return Friday afternoon and evening, perhaps even a rumble of thunder.

The good news is that the rain, and clouds, won’t hang around for long as more sunshine is expected for the weekend! Temperatures stay mild with highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

