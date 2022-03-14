Advertisement

Early morning crash closes I-65 North in Madison

Briley wreck
Briley wreck(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving several vehicles shut down the northbound side of I-65 on Monday morning in Madison.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Monday and TDOT cameras show wreckage underneath the Briley Parkway overpass.

Initial reports from the scene show one vehicle disabled on the roadway and another vehicle off the road in the embankment.  A semi-truck also appeared damaged at the scene.

Briley crash
Briley crash(TDOT)

All northbound lanes on I-64 were closed to traffic for approximately one hour before police opened up the shoulder for vehicle to pass around 4:40 a.m.

There are injuries reported in this crash.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

