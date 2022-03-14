Early morning crash closes I-65 North in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving several vehicles shut down the northbound side of I-65 on Monday morning in Madison.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Monday and TDOT cameras show wreckage underneath the Briley Parkway overpass.

Initial reports from the scene show one vehicle disabled on the roadway and another vehicle off the road in the embankment. A semi-truck also appeared damaged at the scene.

Briley crash (TDOT)

All northbound lanes on I-64 were closed to traffic for approximately one hour before police opened up the shoulder for vehicle to pass around 4:40 a.m.

There are injuries reported in this crash.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

