Dr. Schwinn to continue discussion on student-based funding plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s education commissioner is expected to present the new student funding formula plan to the senate.

This plan was developed by Dr. Penny Schwinn and Governor Bill Lee.

Dr. Schwinn is expected to present the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Plan to the senate education committee today. The plan was already presented to the house education committee last week.

Discussions of the new student-based formula have been going on since November.

The Department of Education says they have collected over 1,300 public comments statewide, held 16 public town halls, and 18 subcommittees have made recommendations.

It would provide $9 billion in state and local funding for education including $1.8 billion in extra support.

However, some lawmakers are concerned with how quickly the process to put this funding formula together is moving.

“That’s my problem, I mean, if we get it wrong, we just…,” Democratic Rep. John Clemmons admitted. “Six months, that’s a short window of time. If we get it wrong, we might not come back around to this other 20 or 30 years.”

Republican Rep. Scott Cepicky said “this is a bill we’re not going to take up every year, so I would just hope that we are in the mindset of let’s make sure we get it right for Tennessee, instead of how fast we can get it done for Tennessee. Okay?”

The funding formula must be heard and discussed in several committees before going to both the senate and house floors to be voted on. Today’s meeting is scheduled for noon.

If passed, this would be the first change to school funding in 30 years.

