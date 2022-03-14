Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock Hall consideration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music icon Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Dolly was nominated on February 2 along with 16 other accomplished artists and groups, including Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem and Lionel Richie.
News of Dolly’s nomination received a split reaction from fans. Many feel Dolly’s accomplishments and contributions to the music industry transcend her country music genre; whereas others think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be reserved for rockers.
It appears that Dolly took notice on the mixed reaction to her nomination, as she put out this statement on Monday:
Dolly has been busy in 2022, having recently co-hosted the ACM Awards in Las Vegas and released a new album, Run, Rose, Run.
