Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock Hall consideration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music icon Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Dolly was nominated on February 2 along with 16 other accomplished artists and groups, including Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem and Lionel Richie.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2022 Nominees. Read more about our new crew at https://t.co/e8fGw8H24L pic.twitter.com/hscib6c5Bt — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 2, 2022

News of Dolly’s nomination received a split reaction from fans. Many feel Dolly’s accomplishments and contributions to the music industry transcend her country music genre; whereas others think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be reserved for rockers.

It appears that Dolly took notice on the mixed reaction to her nomination, as she put out this statement on Monday:

Dolly has been busy in 2022, having recently co-hosted the ACM Awards in Las Vegas and released a new album, Run, Rose, Run.

