Candlelight vigil held for Heather Probst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Family and friends of Heather Probst came together to remember her life during a vigil Sunday afternoon. She was killed in her apartment on March 2.

Losing Heather has been the hardest pain for her friends and family say they’ve endured. Heather’s mom, Kimberly Probst, cherished her daughter and does not understand why she was shot to death.

“She had a very wonderful and caring heart,” Kimberly said. “She always put others first. She was so fun to be around.”

Police were called out to Heather’s apartment on March 2nd and found her shot to death. Her 1-year-old daughter was found unharmed in another room.

Police say 18-year-old David Clark admitted to the shooting during an argument. Her family and closest friends, like Amanda Hopkins, says she allowed the teen to stay out of the kindness of her heart.

“She sent me text messages to my phone saying call 911 and send them to my address if I tell you too. This lady was scared for her life,” Hopkins said.

She continued, “She was a loving person. She would help anybody and her kindness and helping people I believe is what ultimately got her killed.”

There were several hugs, words of encouragement, and tears as they memorialized the 33 years she spent on earth.

“This is just too much,” Hopkins said. “This is senseless crimes that could be prevented if people were doing what they’re supposed to be doing about gun violence.”

