Amazon Nashville hosts first Hack Tennessee event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Dozens of teams gathered at the Amazon Towers as they hosted the first Hackathon Tennessee event this weekend.

In honor of women’s history month, the event was aimed at finding ways to connect Tennessee’s Community and Support services with resources to empower women to return to the workforce.

Half of Tennessee families depend on a female breadwinner. Of these families, 40% live in poverty. Groups from the local tech and health companies participated in the two-day competition.

During the event, teams event worked to come up with ideas and innovations that could potentially solve problems for underserved and underrepresented communities.

This particular hackathon challenge focused on women who have fallen out of the workforce and how Tennessee can provide support and services for them to return.

Hack TN (WSMV)

The winning idea was A Lifestyle tracker app. It was created by a local startup named Viro, which was awarded the $500 prize.

