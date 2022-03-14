Advertisement

Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident

Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said that a “possible active shooter” is no longer a threat.

They said on their official Twitter account that officers are “continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.”

Police urged that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the second “is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man after a child was...
Suspect on the run after child found dead in California home
File photo of forensic technicians excavating a field in Mexico on Feb. 8, 2022.
Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios