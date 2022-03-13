Woman charged after police find 20 grams of cocaine, other drugs during investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police found arrested a 46-year-old woman after they conducted a search of her vehicle and found 20 grams of cocaine among other drugs.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Fairfield Inn on 100 French Landing Thursday.

Police say that Sofia Dolphin from Milwaukee was seen loading a tank into her vehicle. Officers say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Dolphin stated that the tank was nitrous oxide.

After searching her vehicle, a police dog alerted police to a narcotic odor. Upon searching the vehicle, Metro Police say that 58 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD tab 31 grams of methamphetamine, 12.5 ounces of marijuana, 25 vape cartridges, 81 various pills, and the 50-pound tank of nitrous oxide were recovered. These items were found in addition to the cocaine.

In addition, police recovered $9,505 cash. Police say that Dolphin admitted that the drugs were hers and that she sells them. She has been charged with felony cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and meth possession. She is being held on an $86,000 bond.

