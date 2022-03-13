Advertisement

Woman charged after police find 20 grams of cocaine, other drugs during investigation


Sofia Dolphin
Sofia Dolphin(Metro PD)
By Torrence Banks
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police found arrested a 46-year-old woman after they conducted a search of her vehicle and found 20 grams of cocaine among other drugs.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the Fairfield Inn on 100 French Landing Thursday.

Police say that Sofia Dolphin from Milwaukee was seen loading a tank into her vehicle. Officers say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Dolphin stated that the tank was nitrous oxide.

50-pound tank of nitrous oxide recovered by police
50-pound tank of nitrous oxide recovered by police(WSMV)

After searching her vehicle, a police dog alerted police to a narcotic odor. Upon searching the vehicle, Metro Police say that 58 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD tab 31 grams of methamphetamine, 12.5 ounces of marijuana, 25 vape cartridges, 81 various pills, and the 50-pound tank of nitrous oxide were recovered. These items were found in addition to the cocaine.

Police recover 58 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD tab 31 grams of methamphetamine, 12.5...
Police recover 58 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD tab 31 grams of methamphetamine, 12.5 ounces of marijuana, 25 vape cartridges, 81 various pills, the 50-pound tank of nitrous oxide in addition to the cocaine.(Metro PD)

In addition, police recovered $9,505 cash. Police say that Dolphin admitted that the drugs were hers and that she sells them. She has been charged with felony cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and meth possession. She is being held on an $86,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In a world of emails and Twitter and Facebook, a long-time Tennessean reporter wondered what...
Reporter uses typewriter to write stories
Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Waffle House parking. Cash...
Saturday evening news update from News4
Metro Police are investigating shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
One person dies after shooting at Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House parking lot
A man is accused of stealing an empty tanker truck. Tonight, we hear from someone who watched...
Man arrested after stealing tanker truck