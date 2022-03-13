Advertisement

Several families displaced by Clarksville apartment fire


Several families are without a home after a fire damages two apartments in Clarksville.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several families are without a home after a fire damaged two apartments on Saturday night.

Clarksville Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Avondale Park Apartments on Avondale Drive. All residents got out of the building safely before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to two apartments. No injuries were reported.

The Tennessee River Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist the eight displaced families.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

10:25pm Saturday: Crews from Station 4 and 1 responded to an apartment fire at the Avondale Park Apartments, located at...

Posted by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

