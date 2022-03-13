Several families displaced by Clarksville apartment fire
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several families are without a home after a fire damaged two apartments on Saturday night.
Clarksville Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Avondale Park Apartments on Avondale Drive. All residents got out of the building safely before fire crews arrived.
Firefighters were able to limit the damage to two apartments. No injuries were reported.
The Tennessee River Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist the eight displaced families.
The cause of the fire in under investigation.
