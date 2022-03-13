Mount Juliet Target reopens after smoke investigation

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Target at Providence has reopened after being evacuated because of an electrical problem.

Fire Department Mount Juliet was called to the scene just after 1 p.m. after a report of a smoke odor inside the store. Target was evacuated as a precaution while an investigation was completed to determine the source of the smoke.

It was determined there was a burnt transfer switch that overworked generators. The store was reopened after repairs were completed.

MJAlert: Target is back open after Fire resources determined an electrical problem caused the odor. The hazard was cleared and is now under repair. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 13, 2022

