Mount Juliet Target reopens after smoke investigation
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Target at Providence has reopened after being evacuated because of an electrical problem.
Fire Department Mount Juliet was called to the scene just after 1 p.m. after a report of a smoke odor inside the store. Target was evacuated as a precaution while an investigation was completed to determine the source of the smoke.
It was determined there was a burnt transfer switch that overworked generators. The store was reopened after repairs were completed.
