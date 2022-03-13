Man charged in death of girlfriend at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with criminal homicide after his girlfriend was found dead inside their Jackson Street apartment.

According to court documents, James Otis Davidson Jr. was at General Hospital on Friday night and told security guards that his girlfriend, Elois McCormick, was at their apartment and needed medical attention. He told hospital personnel that McCormick had tried to stab him with a boxcutter and that “he took care of it.”

Officers arrived at their Jackson Street home and found the front door open. Officers and medics entered and found McCormick dead on the floor by the front door.

Police observed bruising on her left arm, left side of her face and jaw and the left side of her neck. Her face was swollen and there was a white towel partially under her head.

Surveillance video shows Davidson taking a black trash can to the dumpster in the alley twice and returning to the apartment just after 4:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators found a mop, cleaning bleach, several cans and bottles of alcohol and mail addressed to McCormick.

Davidson claimed that he was locked out of their apartment for an extended period of time and that he was robbed by some of the men in the upstairs apartment. He told police that McCormick eventually allowed him back in on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Davidson said he got up and bought beer, which he drank throughout the day. At some point during the day, Davidson said he returned to the apartment and found one of the men from upstairs and McCormick smoking crack and heroin. Davidson said he confronted McCormick about the man being in the apartment and eventually the couple separated with McCormick going upstairs and Davidson going to sleep on the couch.

According to the affidavit, at some point during the night McCormick came downstairs and began yelling at Davidson, accusing him of taking $200 and demanding the money immediately. Davidson said she threatened him with a boxcutter and he “subdued” McCormick, claiming that in the struggle he pushed her and she fell over the table in the middle of the room. He said McCormick then hit her head on the air conditioners on the other side of the room or on the floor. Davidson said he moved McCormick to the couch and covered her, and then went to bed. During the night he heard her fall off the couch. He said he did not check on her until the next morning. He said he heard gurgling and stated that she was moving. He “cleaned her up” and placed the towels under her head. He waited the entire day before going to General Hospital to get McCormick help, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that detectives challenged Davidson’s account of what happened because the details did not match the initial scene. He said that McCormick didn’t fall over the table, but possibly beside the table. He also said that instead of “subduing her” that they fought. Once Davidson agreed that the fight was a brawl, he invoked his Miranda rights and ended questioning.

The medical examiner said McCormick had bruising on her arms, face and around the neck and there was evidence showing she was strangled.

According to the affidavit, Davidson had had previous assault calls against him where McCormick was listed as the complainant/victim.

