Advertisement

Katt Williams ends show at Municipal Auditorium early after bomb threat


Undated image of Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.
Undated image of Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Comedian Katt Williams abruptly ended his show at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday night after a bomb threat, according to auditorium officials.

In a statement posted on its website, Williams ended his set 10 minutes before it was to end due to a bomb threat. Williams made the decision not to notify attendees of the bomb scare to avoid panic and possible injury.

The building was successfully cleared by Metro Police without incident, according to auditorium officials.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In a world of emails and Twitter and Facebook, a long-time Tennessean reporter wondered what...
Reporter uses typewriter to write stories
Sunday morning First Alert Weather forecast.
Sunday morning First Alert Weather forecast
Metro Police are investigating shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
One person dies after shooting at Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House parking lot
Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro...
One person dies after shooting at Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House parking lot