Advertisement

Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy locations are now ready to test people for COVID-19 and treat those who test positive with antiviral medicine.

It is part of the White House’s “Test-to-Treat” initiative.

More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations received COVID-19 antiviral pills this week.

The White house says both the COVID testing, and the oral medications are free.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill is for people 12 and older, while Merck’s is for adults only.

Anyone who tests positive in those age groups can be given the medication to take at home. The treatment works best when taken within a few days of the start of symptoms.

To find a participating location, people will be able to visit a Test-To-Treat website once it launches this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Latest News

In a world of emails and Twitter and Facebook, a long-time Tennessean reporter wondered what...
Reporter uses typewriter to write stories
A man is accused of stealing an empty tanker truck. Tonight, we hear from someone who watched...
Man arrested after stealing tanker truck
Man holds up cash advance shop in West Nashville.
Man wanted for robbing cash advance shop in Charlotte Park
Man robs store
Man robs cash advance shop in Charlotte Park