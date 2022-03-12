Snowy roads wreak havoc across Middle TN on Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Snowy weather returned overnight to Middle Tennessee, leaving 2-5 inches of white stuff all over the region.

Roadways turned slick in certain areas, especially along I-24 from South Nashville to La Vergne.

Between 6 – 8 a.m., Metro Police and TDOT crews responded to at least seven incidents on I-24 from Briley Parkway to Old Franklin Road.

The eastbound side of Interstate 24 saw three separate wrecks involving vehicle sliding off the road or into the median wall.

Multiple incidents along I-24 (TDOT)

One crash at mile marker 60, just passed Bell Road, involved several vehicles and closed the entire eastbound side of I-24 for most of the morning. Police and TDOT diverted all eastbound traffic off the interstate at Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Resulting from all the problems going East, the other side of I-24 saw at least four crashes involving vehicles travelling West and a semi-truck breaking down in the middle lane.

Major backup on I-24 East this morning by the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit. It appears to be a multi-car crash. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/iTAPGaW70O — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 12, 2022

Other roadways were no stranger to sliding vehicle on Saturday morning, with I-40 seeing several incidents early in the Napier Area and near the airport.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol had their hands full in Lawrence County, as well. Officers assisted a driver who became stuck in the snow in Belfast.

Spring Hill Police has to close most of Thompson Station Road to assist a driver who had flipped over near the overpass. The driver sustained minor injuries as a result.

Wreck I-65 NB close to MM 56 (Thompson Station Rd overpass). Minor injuries. Roadway will be partially blocked. pic.twitter.com/XWijtAMYyk — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) March 12, 2022

TDOT scrapers and crews were all over Middle and Eastern Tennessee on Saturday morning, continuing to clear snow off roads and divert traffic away from disabled/crashed vehicles when needed.

Video: @myTDOT crews will be on their routes throughout the day and into the evening/overnight hours across the state as needed. This crew is plowing and salting on Pellissippi Parkway in Knox County. pic.twitter.com/7rzJ97jJTC — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 12, 2022

