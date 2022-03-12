Advertisement

Police arrest armed robbery suspect and his accomplice after man attempts to steal car


Police arrested robbery suspected Emmanuel West (on the left) and his accomplice Jesse Thompson (on the right).(Metro PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police were able to arrest an armed robber who attempted to take a delivery driver’s car along with his accomplice Friday.

According to police, a delivery driver was going back to his car on S. 5th Street when 24-year-old Emmanuel West appeared from behind the vehicle and demanded the driver’s keys, wallet, and cell phone. The driver complied.

Police say that once West got the keys to the vehicle, he realized the car he had was equipped with a manual transmission and that he did not know how to operate it. According to police, West left the vehicle and then proceeded to rob a woman on Shelby Ave. who was waiting for the school bus to drop off her child.

Police say the delivery driver then found an officer who broadcasted the suspect’s description, leading to West’s capture near S. 6th and Sylvan Streets.

Officers then tracked down the cell phone of the delivery driver to an apartment on S. 5th Street and located 28-year-old Jesse Thompson.

Officers believe Thompson provided West the gun and then gave it back to him after three robberies. They located the gun at Thompson’s apartment.

West was charged with two counts of robbery and felony gun possession. Thompson was charged with aggravated robbery.

At the time of his arrest, police say that Thompson was free on bond in connection with his November 2019 arrest on charges of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, vandalism, and evading arrest.

