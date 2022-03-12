Advertisement

One person dies after shooting at Murfreesboro Pike Waffle House parking lot


Metro Police are investigating shooting on Murfreesboro Pike
Metro Police are investigating shooting on Murfreesboro Pike(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike Saturday in which two people were shot. One man has died in the shooting.

Police say that the shooting was the result of gunfire during an apparent drug deal this afternoon inside a car in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 816 Murfreesboro Pike.

According to police, officers responded to a call about the shooting on 816 Murfreesboro Pike around 2:30 pm. The two people who were shot were transported.

Police have leads on the shooting and have detained individuals for interviews.

News4 is on the scene of the investigation and will report new information as it comes in.

