One person airlifted to Vanderbilt after shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) -One person has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the Floyd Mayfield Drive and RG Buchanan Drive area. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide updates to the story.

