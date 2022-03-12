Advertisement

One person airlifted to Vanderbilt after shooting


By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) -One person has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the Floyd Mayfield Drive and RG Buchanan Drive area. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide updates to the story.

