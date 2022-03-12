Advertisement

Man wanted for robbing cash advance shop in Charlotte Park

Man holds up cash advance shop in West Nashville.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who held up a cash advance store in West Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, an armed man wearing a black hoodie walked into Cash Express on Charlotte Pike and Lellyett Street around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and demanded cash from the register.

Surveillance footage shows the man pull the gun from his belt and point it at employees while motioning toward the cash register.  Police said after the man took the cash, he forced the staff into the back office and locked them inside before leaving the building.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident or the man in picture’s whereabouts, to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

