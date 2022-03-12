Gas prices impact local mobile food pantry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Gas prices are continuing to rise, and area nonprofits say they are feeling the sting.

“Between housing, gas prices, and supply chain shortages, our families that were in crisis are even deeper in crisis, “stated TJ Fletcher, Executive Director of Dream Streets.

Fletcher’s organization Dream Streets runs a mobile food bank. When it comes to fueling their mobile vehicle, prices have nearly doubled.

“It’s painful, there is a lot of tears shed. We pray over it. The foodbank trucks are very expensive to upkeep and adding the cost of fuel on top of it is definitely a drain, but we got to do it, Fletcher explained.”

The non-profit also has a program for single moms. With an increase in gas prices, some members have had to cancel. Fletcher says they’ve even seen families struggle to get their kids to school.

“When people are living in crisis it’s just another added thing. A lot of our families live on a very tight margin so spending an extra $50 a week is just not feasible,” said Fletcher.

