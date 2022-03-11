Two people arrested for selling drugs out of Murfreesboro motel

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police arrested a man and a woman for selling drugs out of a motel room on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 34-year-old Derek Peterson and 19-year-old Emily Owenby were taken into custody around 3 p.m. from the Super 8 motel on Chaffin Place, after hotel patrons observed drugs being sold out of their room.

Narcotics detectives confiscated 100 pressed Xanax bars, two ounces of heroin, a quarter ounce of methamphetamine and a revolver, according to the release.

Peterson faces felony drug possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and bringing contraband into a penal facility. Owenby is charged with felony drug possession and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.

Both are also wanted for questioning in a February homicide that took place in Knoxville. The Knoxville Police have been notified of the arrests.

Owenby and Peterson remain in custody at the Rutherford County Detention Center. Owenby’s bond is set at $200,000. She was on bond for previous drugs and gun charges. Peterson’s bond is $75,000.

A hearing is set for both on June 9.

