TDOT prepares for more potholes as winter weather hits again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After Friday’s warm weather, it’s hard to picture snow in the forecast. However, TDOT said they’ve been preparing for this event over the past week.

TDOT officials said crews have been out pre-treating roads with brine and salt. While the expected rain may wash away some of the preparations, they said that something is better than nothing.

“It’s really a perfect equation for potholes,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Rebekah Hammonds said.

Hammonds said anyone who drives Tennessee’s interstates and roads knows it’s been a harsh winter. Friday’s overnight snow is the perfect storm for potholes.

“We are going to have this beautiful warm day, wet conditions, freezing conditions,” Hammonds explained. “And then we are going to warm back up, and that’s really how a pothole is formed.”

Hammonds said that while TDOT trucks have been out on the roads repairing potholes, Friday night’s weather calls for a change of equipment. As a result, all the TDOT trucks outfitted for pothole repair will change to plow and salt trucks.

Hammonds said TDOT gets hundreds of requests a week to fix potholes. They said they would continue to tackle those requests in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.