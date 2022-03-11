TBI: Man arrested on weapons and drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested by special agents with the TBI on Thursday at a residence on Smith Springs Road. Alvaro Alexis Ochoa was suspected of having fentanyl powder for resale. A search warrant was executed at the home.

As a result of the search warrant, agents discovered more than 150 grams of suspected fentanyl powder for resale, along with multiple firearms in proximity to the narcotics inside the home.

Ochoa is charged with one count of possession with intent-fentanyl or derivative, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Metropolitan Nashville Police officers assisted in transporting Ochoa to the Davidson County Jail, where he was booked with a bond of $85,000.

