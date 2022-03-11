Advertisement

TBI: Man arrested on weapons and drug charges


Alvaro Ochoa was in possession of firearms and suspected fentanyl, TBI said.
By Billy Hodge
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested by special agents with the TBI on Thursday at a residence on Smith Springs Road. Alvaro Alexis Ochoa was suspected of having fentanyl powder for resale. A search warrant was executed at the home.

As a result of the search warrant, agents discovered more than 150 grams of suspected fentanyl powder for resale, along with multiple firearms in proximity to the narcotics inside the home.

Ochoa is charged with one count of possession with intent-fentanyl or derivative, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Metropolitan Nashville Police officers assisted in transporting Ochoa to the Davidson County Jail, where he was booked with a bond of $85,000.

