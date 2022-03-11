Advertisement

Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Scene of Covington hostage situation
Scene of Covington hostage situation(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-hour standoff with law enforcement ended in deadly gunfire Friday morning in Covington.

The suspect was shot and killed by a sniper after exchanging fire with officers, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

He was holding a woman hostage at Dean’s Tax Service off Highway 51. Family friends of the victim tell us she is the owner of the business.

The SWAT team member is expected to recover after being rushed to the hospital for surgery. The victim is also recovering in the hospital.

Originally there were three hostages inside, two women and a child. Beasley said one of the women was able to leave through the front door with the child.

The suspect and hostage left inside the building were known to each other. Investigators tell us it was a domestic situation that spiraled out of control.

Beasley said the suspect repeatedly told investigators and negotiators, “No one is going to leave here alive tonight.”

He said the suspect didn’t have any demands.

The identities of the people involved will not be released at this time.

This story will be updated with additional details.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing an empty tanker truck. Tonight, we hear from someone who watched...
Man arrested after stealing tanker truck
Alvaro Ochoa was in possession of firearms and suspected fentanyl, TBI said.
TBI: Man arrested on weapons and drug charges
An analysis by News4 Investigates shows eighteen police-issued weapons in five middle Tennessee...
Intended to protect the public, police equipment goes missing
Middle Tennessee Man Builds President Trump Tribute in Hay Bales Next to Neighbor’s Home with...
Middle Tennessee man builds Trump tribute in hay bales