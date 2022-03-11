Residents who lost their homes in December tornadoes struggle to rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Inflation is hitting Middle Tennesseans hard. Those already struggling after their homes were destroyed in the December tornadoes said rising prices are making it nearly impossible to rebuild.

It’s been three months since the tornadoes came through, and some homeowners said they thought they would be a lot further along in the recovery process by now.

“It is sickening that three months later, this is where we are at,” homeowner Kimberley Watson said.

Watson described her property on Murrell Road as a warzone.

“I still don’t have a home,” Watson said. “I am still no closer to getting a home.”

WSMV 4 first talked to Watson back in December. She had a black eye after taking shelter in her bathtub during the tornado. Her home, which was nearly paid off, was destroyed. “I am dealing with PTSD every time tornadoes or heavy rain or wind is mentioned,” Watson said.

On top of that trauma is the struggle of trying to build back in this economy.

“This happened at the worst time,” Watson said.

Watson said prices are astronomical. For example, she said their framing should normally cost $30,000. Now, it is going to be $100,000. It will cost at least triple to rebuild the home they once had. It was insured but not for what it costs now to build.

“We went in with a budget, and we are probably $50,000 to $70,000 over what we thought it might be,” Watson said. “We don’t know if we can afford it or not.”

Watson’s boss and longtime friend Jamey Pendergrass is her contractor. Even working in the industry, she is still in the same boat as everyone else. Pendergrass said it is costing $100 more per square foot now to build compared to what it cost a year ago, and he said there is no end in sight.

“They are going to continue going up,” Pendergrass said. “With fuel prices going up now in addition to what we had, we are now getting daily fuel surcharges on stuff.”

Pendergrass said price estimates, which he said used to be stable, are now changing weekly. Watson said in a time when she should be looking to retirement, she is borrowing from the bank and starting over, doing everything she can to make ends meet.

“I am trying to save every penny we can to go back into this house and pray we don’t go in debt,” Watson said.

Watson said she has gotten a lot of help from the Dickson County Help Center, but FEMA denied her claim since she has insurance.

