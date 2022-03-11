Advertisement

Record cost of diesel could mean higher prices for consumers


A record jump in diesel fuel is causing some truckers to pay more than $1,000 to fill up, and retailers warn, it could mean higher prices for consumers.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A record jump in diesel fuel is causing some truckers to pay more than $1,000 to fill up, and retailers warn, it could mean higher prices for consumers.

“As their prices go up because their transportation costs are going up, they’ve got to make up their money somewhere,” Nashville restaurant owner, Joe Mancuso said. “So, they’ll be raising their food costs which initially is going to raise our food costs.”

The average price for diesel in Tennessee is $5.03, up more than a dollar per gallon since last week, according to data from AAA.

“Very crazy, never seen anything like this,” trucker Alonzo Caldwell said. “Really killing me right now, really can’t make no money and I got a whole family so that’s another thing.”

According to data from the federal government, 72 percent of all products in the U.S. are shipped by trucks.

Retailers say the rapid rise in diesel prices, means whatever truckers are shipping will likely cost more too.

“Definitely watching because our food costs are going to go up,” Mancuso said. “Hopefully it won’t last that long. Hopefully, we’ll get out of this pretty quickly and it won’t affect too many people.”

Mancuso owns Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes in the Nations neighborhood of Nashville. He fears, if diesel prices don’t go down, he may have to temporarily take some things off his menu.

Other restaurants may have to raise menu rises - as transportation costs for truckers are passed onto consumers.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing an empty tanker truck. Tonight, we hear from someone who watched...
Man arrested after stealing tanker truck
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the plaza of the Citizens Plaza office building on...
Police investigate downtown shooting
The president of the TACP has resigned and the executive director was suspended after the...
TACP president resigns, executive director suspended
News4 Investigates asked the Department of Treasury for the number of state negligence claims...
News4 Investigates: Will the state pay for your repairs if your car is damaged by a pothole?
50 Ft Flag stolen
50-foot American flag stolen from thrift shop owned by navy veteran