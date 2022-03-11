Record cost of diesel could mean higher prices for consumers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A record jump in diesel fuel is causing some truckers to pay more than $1,000 to fill up, and retailers warn, it could mean higher prices for consumers.

“As their prices go up because their transportation costs are going up, they’ve got to make up their money somewhere,” Nashville restaurant owner, Joe Mancuso said. “So, they’ll be raising their food costs which initially is going to raise our food costs.”

The average price for diesel in Tennessee is $5.03, up more than a dollar per gallon since last week, according to data from AAA.

“Very crazy, never seen anything like this,” trucker Alonzo Caldwell said. “Really killing me right now, really can’t make no money and I got a whole family so that’s another thing.”

According to data from the federal government, 72 percent of all products in the U.S. are shipped by trucks.

Retailers say the rapid rise in diesel prices, means whatever truckers are shipping will likely cost more too.

“Definitely watching because our food costs are going to go up,” Mancuso said. “Hopefully it won’t last that long. Hopefully, we’ll get out of this pretty quickly and it won’t affect too many people.”

Mancuso owns Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes in the Nations neighborhood of Nashville. He fears, if diesel prices don’t go down, he may have to temporarily take some things off his menu.

Other restaurants may have to raise menu rises - as transportation costs for truckers are passed onto consumers.

