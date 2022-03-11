Advertisement

Rainbow Winter Radish Salad Recipe


Makenna Held shows us how to make a refreshing salad in the style of her cooking school at Julia Child's French vacation home.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rainbow Winter Radish Salad

Serves 4, as a side salad

Mise en place:

Serving bowl or plates

A mandoline

Chef’s Knife

Microplane

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 large meat radishes, about a ½ pound  (Meat radishes are the big ones that come in many colors. My favs are watermelon radishes–green with a red/pink interior; the purple-y blue ones; and the pink ones.  If you can’t find the big, rainbow-y colored ones do not fret. Regular radishes work just fine here!  The color pay off just isn’t a exciting)
  • ½ Red Onion, sliced thinly
  • 1-2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 lime
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (or other herb if you’re plagued with the ‘no cilantro soap gene’)
  • Flaky Salt, for finishing
  • Corn nuts, optional
  • Single-Origin Chilli Powder, optional

Slice the meat radishes thin with a knife or mandoline.  I prefer being well able to see light through the radishes.  Add the red onion.

Coat gently with olive oil.  Start with around one tablespoon, and add a bit more if you feel the need.

Squeeze the juice of a lime over, and toss to coat.

Finish with the cilantro, a few pulls of zest using a microplane, and the flaky salt.  Add a touch of heat if you’d like.  I am obsessed with Cobanero Chilli for this.

FROM The Courageous Cooking School  by Makenna Held

