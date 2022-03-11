Advertisement

MNPD holds meeting about new tasers


MNPD and representatives of from Axon, the makers of MNPD’s tasers, held a community meeting on the department’s upgraded tasers.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -MNPD and representatives from Axon, the makers of MNPD’s tasers, held a community meeting on the department’s upgraded tasers.

The department says that the transition to the new tasers will take place between April and June 1. MNPD says that they have ordered 1400 devices and will begin issuing them to officers during that time.

The new tasers allow for increased opportunities to deescalate dynamic or violent situations.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing an empty tanker truck. Tonight, we hear from someone who watched...
Man arrested after stealing tanker truck
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the plaza of the Citizens Plaza office building on...
Police investigate downtown shooting
Rebuilding costs leave tornado victims in limbo
Residents who lost their homes in December tornadoes struggle to rebuild
Inflation is hitting Middle Tennesseans hard. Those already struggling after their homes were...
Residents who lost their homes in December tornadoes struggle to rebuild