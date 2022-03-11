MNPD holds meeting about new tasers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -MNPD and representatives from Axon, the makers of MNPD’s tasers, held a community meeting on the department’s upgraded tasers.

The department says that the transition to the new tasers will take place between April and June 1. MNPD says that they have ordered 1400 devices and will begin issuing them to officers during that time.

The new tasers allow for increased opportunities to deescalate dynamic or violent situations.

