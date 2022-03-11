Metro Police recover recovered 11.5 pounds of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl in an investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested three men and recovered 11.5 pounds of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl after an investigation into the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Nashville area.

According to police, the investigation shows that a parcel containing the 11.5 pounds of meth arrived at the 6306 Franklin Drive residence of Joshua Martin, 33, Thursday.

Joshua Martin was one of three men arrested following the recovery of 11.5 pounds of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl. (Metro Police)

Police say that 29-year-old Marcus Pace and 30-year-old Kristopher Harris arrived in a pickup truck at Martin’s home, and he then placed the parcel in the truck.

Kristopher Harris was one of three men arrested following the recovery of 11.5 pounds of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl. (Metro Police)

Marcus Pace was one of three men arrested following the recovery of 11.5 pounds of meth and 18 grams of fentanyl. (Metro Police)

After seeing this, police say that the vehicle was searched and seven small bags of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl were recovered.

Police say that Martin is charged with felony meth possession and engaging in a drug conspiracy. His bond is set at $80,000. Pace and Harris are charged with felony meth possession, felony fentanyl possession, and engaging in a drug conspiracy. Each of their bonds is set at $120,000 each.

Metro Police recovered 18 grams of fentanyl during an arrest. (Metro Police)

