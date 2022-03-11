Local typewriter writes the stars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a world of emails and Twitter and Facebook, a long-time Tennessean reporter wondered what his life would be if he just started writing famous people letters. Then he’d wait by his mailbox for a response.

Keith Sharon wrote big-time celebrities, and no one wrote back. So then he tried more modest stars and didn’t get much there either.

The typewriter never gives up, so he tried just regular nonfamous folks as the last gasp.

“And I got flooded with letters people would tell me stories about their lives,” Sharon said.

It’s was like the regular people were just waiting for the chance.

“They would talk about their father, their mother, the greatest day in their life,” Sharon said.

Sharon’s letters struck a bell with so many, now heartfelt and easy to read at Tennessean.com. But, he sees it all from a different perspective.

“We tweet, we email we Facebook, but we don’t get a stamp and write down our thoughts,” Sharon said.

The back and forth is now up to 200 letters, reminding us all of something we learned at the age of 10.

“Ya know what’s great, getting something in the mail,” Sharon said.

