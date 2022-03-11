Inspections, repairs on tap for Sparta Pike bridge following crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sparta Pike bridge over I-40 in Lebanon was struck by a truck on Thursday, causing significant damage.
The interstate was closed in both directions while crews worked to free the semi-truck from the underside of the bridge and clean debris from the roadway.
TDOT reported that the bridge had been inspected and reopened I-40 East around 11 p.m. The I-40 East off-ramp to US-70 from Lebanon to Watertown will remained closed until long-term repairs can be made.
Lebanon Police said TDOT will perform another inspection of the bridge and Sparta Pike on Friday, but Sparta Pike is back open in both directions.
Police report that repair time could be up to 2 weeks or more once it begins, with intermittent lane closures on Spart Pike’s northbound lanes.
Locals are telling drivers to use caution when exiting at Linwood as a detour, as Bluebird Road and Peyton Road are not used to the congestion of 18-wheelers and can be dangerous.
