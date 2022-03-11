Inspections, repairs on tap for Sparta Pike bridge following crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sparta Pike bridge over I-40 in Lebanon was struck by a truck on Thursday, causing significant damage.

The interstate was closed in both directions while crews worked to free the semi-truck from the underside of the bridge and clean debris from the roadway.

TDOT reported that the bridge had been inspected and reopened I-40 East around 11 p.m. The I-40 East off-ramp to US-70 from Lebanon to Watertown will remained closed until long-term repairs can be made.

Lebanon Police said TDOT will perform another inspection of the bridge and Sparta Pike on Friday, but Sparta Pike is back open in both directions.

A truck hit and damaged the I-40 bridge over Sparta Pike in Wilson Co. It was inspected and Sparta Pk and 2 lanes of I-40E have reopened. The right lane of 40E - off ramp of exit 239B SR-26 / US-70 / Lebanon-Watertown will be closed until long-term repairs can be made. pic.twitter.com/dzVpjMlUH6 — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) March 11, 2022

Police report that repair time could be up to 2 weeks or more once it begins, with intermittent lane closures on Spart Pike’s northbound lanes.

Locals are telling drivers to use caution when exiting at Linwood as a detour, as Bluebird Road and Peyton Road are not used to the congestion of 18-wheelers and can be dangerous.

