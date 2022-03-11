Advertisement

Gallatin Police search for suspects who assaulted woman with toddler

Gallatin suspects
Gallatin suspects(GPD)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin Police are searching for the two women who assaulted a woman holding a toddler.

Investigators said the suspects assaulted a woman holding a toddler in her hands. Police did not say when or where the assault took place.

Following the assault, police said the suspects fled in a gold, four-door Toyota sedan. Police released a photo of the vehicle with a temporary tag on the rear and a writing decal on the back glass.

Anyone with any information should call the police at 615-452-1313.

