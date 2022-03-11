First Alert Weather Day: Snow showers and frigid temps return tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day is in effect starting early Friday night into Saturday for potentially poor road conditions and frigid temperatures.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of Middle TN from 9PM tonight until 8AM Saturday.

A Winter Wx Advisory is in effect for portions of Middle TN from 6PM tonight until 6AM Saturday.

During the day Friday, it will be very pleasant outside with 60s and a mix of sunshine and increasing clouds.

Starting around 7PM, snow showers will begin to invade our western counties in Middle TN.

By 9PM, snow will arrive in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

Around 11PM, snow will move into areas along the Plateau.

Snow showers, heavy at times, will continue through the overnight and up until about 8AM Saturday morning.

Winds will gust to 30 mph at times while the snow moves in - this will create hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility. Use caution if you have to travel overnight tonight.

We are expecting possibly 1-3″ of snow along and west of I-65.

We are expecting possibly 2-4″+ of snow along and east of I-65 towards the Plateau.

The lesser amounts will be in the western half of the state - the highest amounts on the Plateau and surrounding areas.

Snow will take some time to stick since the ground will be so warm from today’s 60s.

The greatest accumulations may end up being on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures will fall well below freezing tonight and whatever snow is on untreated/shady roads may take some time to melt on Saturday.

Saturday highs will only be in the 30s but feeling more like the upper 20s.

Record low temperatures are possible early Sunday morning with widespread teens and low 20s across the area.

We bounce back to the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Warmer 60s and 70s are expected next week.

