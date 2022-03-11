Ernest Tubb Record Shop to be sold, closing this Spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell both the business and building.

Honky Tonk Circus, LLC, ETRS, LLC, David McCormick Company, Inc. said they were “heartbroken” that the store on lower Broadway since 195 will close its doors this Spring.

According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell both the business and building. (WSMV)

“Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music,” the post said.

The owners said the reason for the sale is “due to changes in circumstances” out of their control.

"It’s with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — building and business — will be... Posted by Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Friday, March 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.