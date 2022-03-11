Ernest Tubb Record Shop to be sold, closing this Spring
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell both the business and building.
Honky Tonk Circus, LLC, ETRS, LLC, David McCormick Company, Inc. said they were “heartbroken” that the store on lower Broadway since 195 will close its doors this Spring.
“Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music,” the post said.
The owners said the reason for the sale is “due to changes in circumstances” out of their control.
