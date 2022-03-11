Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday morning, clocks in 48 states will “spring forward” as millions lose an hour of sleep but gain more sunlight in the evening. But nearly two-thirds of Americans say they want this time change to be the last.

Over the last few years, Daylight Saving Time has created quite the debate, with many people wanting to kick it to the curb so that we get to stay lighter longer all year round.

Although, some say it’s beneficial. Among those who don’t want to move clocks forward are sleep scientists, who say standard time keeps sunrise and sunset more in line with our circadian rhythm.

Researchers have even found a rise in the number of heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents in the days after the switch to Daylight Saving Time.

“It can be very disruptive and abrupt when we switch clocks,” Dr. Beth Malow, who studies patients’ sleep patterns, said. “Were creating this mismatch between what’s going on in our environment and what our clocks say.”

However, pro-Daylight Savers will get their way starting next week. They said more sunlight in the evening encourages more physical activity in the late afternoon and boosts the economy. In addition, research shows that more people are shopping after work when it stays lighter longer.

Suppose you’re one of those who has a hard time adjusting to the time change. In that case, experts recommend moving up your bedtime a little earlier, starting tonight. Once the time change takes place on Sunday, get outside in the sunshine ASAP to help your body’s internal clock.

