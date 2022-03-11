Advertisement

Clarksville Police are looking for vehicle burglary and credit card fraud suspect


By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Clarksville Police are investigating a vehicle burglary and the fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred on March 5 at 7:30 pm.

According to police, the victim called police to report that someone entered her Jeep and stole some credit cards from the vehicle while she was at Walmart Market, 216 Dover Rd.

Later, police say that she received an alert from her bank that someone was attempting to use her card at Rural King, 1141 Ft. Campbell Blvd.

While the transaction was denied, police were able to capture a photo of the suspect on security cameras. Clarksville Police are looking for a man wearing a white shirt with black sleeves with an AC/DC emblem, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

