50-foot American flag stolen from thrift shop owned by navy veteran

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 50-foot American flag was stolen off the pole from a Murfreesboro thrift shop.

Jennifer Sanchez is the Manager of Steered Straight Thrift Store. Sanchez says she came into work this week and noticed their new flag was missing.

After a process of elimination, she decided to check the cameras.

“We figured okay I see it Friday. Yup I see it Saturday. Okay I see it Sunday. Then Monday, we looked at Monday’s camera and our camera was actually turned. It was moved and so I’m like okay something happened there” stated Sanchez.

Around 3:30 am Monday morning a man appears in the surveillance video. He looks around, covers his head, and moments later moves the camera.

Sanchez believes the man in the footage stole the flag that night.

“It’s disheartening, to say the least,” said Darla DeLeon, Owner of Steered Straight Thrift Store.

Darla owns the shop along with her husband Michael DeLeon who is a Navy veteran. According to Darla, the flag meant a lot to Michael.

“He said my flag is gone. My flag is flying up on the flagpole. I said yes, it’s gone. He just started crying and said why, why would someone do that” Darla explained.

Since their mission is to help others, the incident was a huge disappointment. However, despite the person’s actions, they say their doors are always open.

“Even if he doesn’t get caught, and he comes back in again and goes shopping with us… he can still come shopping with us,” said Sanchez.

